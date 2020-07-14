Karan Patel remembers the moment when his daughter's umbilical cord was cut; gets emotional!

MUMBAI: Karan Patel, who is soon going to be the new Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay was blessed with a baby girl last year in December. The actor and his wife actress Ankita Bhargava are enjoying the most of their early parenthood phase. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Karan recalled the special moment when he first held his baby girl in his arms.

In the interview, the actor shared that fatherhood can't be explained in words, "Fatherhood can't be explained, you have to live it to explain it. Like we say a mother's warmth and feelings are visible. When you look into a mother's eyes, you can see the love for her child, but maybe fathers are not very expressive about their feelings. But even fathers have tremendous love for their children. It's just that they are unable to explain and express it which is a drawback. It's a brilliant and amazing feeling. Life ki sabse sukoon waali feeling hai.. to see your child, your daughter sleeping, playing whatever she is doing. That's the most peaceful sight in the world."

Karan also disclosed that he got very emotional while holding his little one for the first time and said, "I cried hard yaar. And secondly when it was time to cut the umbilical cord, I was shivering. I cried very badly. She (Mehr) is too small to understand who she is close to - Ankita or me. She has now properly started reacting to everything and recognising faces. But I am sure girls are always close to their fathers and Mehr would be no exception."

Opening up about how their baby princess has bonded Ankita and him even more, he shared, "When Meher came into our life, she bonded us internally. When a kid is born, the first six-eight months the mother has to give it to the child so that is the kind of dedication required from a mother's side. I don't think anyone other than a mother can do it. I don't think even a father can do it, waking up all night, taking care of her, I don't think anyone can do except the mother. I do try to help out during the day time, I have also been awake for a few nights but raaton ko jaagna is not that I can do, for that I think Ankita is best."

Karan also added that he believes in co-parenting. "Parenting is a job of give and take. None of the parents can accept to gain more and give less or vice versa. It is an equal responsibility for both. Jitni responsibility ek mother ki hai utni ek father ki bhi hai. When a mother-father both work in tandem that's when the upbringing turns out to be absolutely perfect," he spoke about it.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor is all praise for his wife Ankita and shared, "Usually people say that she is the best mother in the world, I won't say she's the best mother, but I don't think the best mother in the world could be any less than Ankita is."

