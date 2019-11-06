Karan Patel to return to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? The actor REACTS

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular television actors. He is best known for his performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



The actor, who is famously known as Raman Bhalla, had created a buzz on social media after he announced his exit from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in July to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans of Raman Bhalla were disheartened with this news. But now the actor is all set for a comeback on the show. On returning back in this daily soap, Karan said to ToI that he doesn’t know why people speculated that he quit the show. He was just away from it for a while because he was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of his career and life.



There are speculations going around that Yeh Hai Mohabbaein will end on 20 December. When asked whether the show could be monotonous for the viewers Karan said that he doesn't think so. Playing Raman Bhalla will always be a matter of pride for him.