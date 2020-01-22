Karan Patel shares a throwback photo from Ankita’s maternity shoot and it’s priceless

MUMBAI: The year 2019 was the best year for popular TV actor Karan Patel as he became a proud father to a baby girl on 14th December. The actor is on cloud nine with the arrival of his little angel and now their family is complete.

Karan is in a happy place since then and is enjoying quality time with his baby girl, Mehr. The actor gave many glimpses of his daughter; however, fans are waiting to see a full-fledged picture of Mehr.

Previously, Karan’s beloved wife Ankita Bhargava had shared several pictures from her maternity shoot. While Ankita was all glowing with pregnancy glow, in one of the recent pictures shared by Karan, they both looked simply amazing.



Ankita was beautifully flaunting her baby bump while Karan couldn't stop adoring his dear wifey. In the caption, the actor wrote how he and his wife were waiting for their little bundle of joy to come to this world. This was a priceless moment for both of them and we simply think it's the most beautiful picture ever.

Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Karan was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and he is now gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.