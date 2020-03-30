Karan Patel thanks our unsung heroes by doing this

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is well known for his role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Today, he took to social media today to thank police officers, doctors, nurses, and ward boys for their essential services during this crucial situation. He wrote, 'With folded hands ?, I bow ???? my head in #Respect and say a humble #Thankyou to the #PoliceForce the #Doctors the #Nurses the #WardBoys the #EssentialServiceProviders and to everyone who are putting their lives on the line in order to protect ours. #ToOurUnsungHeroes #WeOweOurLivesToYou #WeShallSeeThisThrough #FightAgainstCoronavirus.'

Credits: India Forums