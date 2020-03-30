News

Karan Patel thanks our unsung heroes by doing this

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2020 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is well known for his role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Today, he took to social media today to thank police officers, doctors, nurses, and ward boys for their essential services during this crucial situation. He wrote, 'With folded hands ?, I bow ???? my head in #Respect and say a humble #Thankyou to the #PoliceForce the #Doctors the #Nurses the #WardBoys the #EssentialServiceProviders and to everyone who are putting their lives on the line in order to protect ours. #ToOurUnsungHeroes #WeOweOurLivesToYou #WeShallSeeThisThrough #FightAgainstCoronavirus.'
Have a look at his post.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Karan Patel Raman Bhalla Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Checkout the most stylish hairdo of TV actresses

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here