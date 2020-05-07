Not Shah Rukh Khan but Karan Patel wants THIS B-town star to play the lead in his biopic

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk has been ruling the Telly world for many years now. Patel is one of the most successful actors on the small screen.

The actor is popularly known for playing the role of Raman Bhalla in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show proved to be a turning point in Karan's life and since then, Karan's career has been on a roll.

We all know Karan is often referred to as the SRK of the small screen. In fact, Karan is himself a very big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and admires him.

Well, we have seen lots of biopics being made on several actors and their life. When Karan was asked if ever his biopic made who would play the lead, the actor reportedly said that he would want Bollywood's current heartthrob Ranveer Singh to play the lead.

Ranveer is one of most popular actors who is very much in demand these days and he will be a perfect choice to play Karan's role.

