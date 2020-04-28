Karan Patel wears daughter Mehr’s frilly skirt on his head to entertain her

MUMBAI: Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are one of the most popular couples. The couple embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby girl Mehr on 14 December at a hospital in Mumbai. Both of them rightly called her ‘Rab Di Mehr’ as she came into the world, bringing loads of happiness into her parents’ world. The couple does treat us with some adorable snaps of their little princess but always have refrained from sharing pictures revealing their baby daughter's face. They either click her picture in a different angle where her face is not been seen or they put a pink flower emoticon on her face.

And well, following on the same route, even these recent pictures of Mehr do not give us a glimpse of her cute features, but these snaps still make our hearts filled with joy and love. As they are under self-quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Karan and Ankita are finding ways to entertain the kid. With this, he wears Mehr’s skirt on his head like a headgear just to keep her entertained ‘indoors.’ P.S. the skirt is been worn by his wife Ankita, as mentioned in the caption.

In the picture, we also see Patel beaming with joy as he plays with her. While sharing the picture, he captioned it as, “Things she makes me do. #DaddyDaughter #DaddysLittleAngel #MyDaughterMyPride #RABdiMEHR #MehrKaranPatel” Ankita too wore the same skirt on her head and wrote, “When u start wearing your daughter's frilled skirt on your head just to keep her entertained ‘indoors’... Understand that u have reached another level of Mental-hood during lockdown!!! #gocoronago so that we can step out fearlessly and see the new and improved version of this world!”

Take a look below.

