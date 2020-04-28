News

Karan Patel wears daughter Mehr’s frilly skirt on his head to entertain her

Karan Patel entertains his daughter Mehr in a fun way. Check out his post to know more about it.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 01:25 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are one of the most popular couples. The couple embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby girl Mehr on 14 December at a hospital in Mumbai. Both of them rightly called her ‘Rab Di Mehr’ as she came into the world, bringing loads of happiness into her parents’ world. The couple does treat us with some adorable snaps of their little princess but always have refrained from sharing pictures revealing their baby daughter's face. They either click her picture in a different angle where her face is not been seen or they put a pink flower emoticon on her face.

And well, following on the same route, even these recent pictures of Mehr do not give us a glimpse of her cute features, but these snaps still make our hearts filled with joy and love. As they are under self-quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Karan and Ankita are finding ways to entertain the kid. With this, he wears Mehr’s skirt on his head like a headgear just to keep her entertained ‘indoors.’ P.S. the skirt is been worn by his wife Ankita, as mentioned in the caption.

In the picture, we also see Patel beaming with joy as he plays with her. While sharing the picture, he captioned it as, “Things she makes me do. #DaddyDaughter #DaddysLittleAngel #MyDaughterMyPride #RABdiMEHR #MehrKaranPatel” Ankita too wore the same skirt on her head and wrote, “When u start wearing your daughter's frilled skirt on your head just to keep her entertained ‘indoors’... Understand that u have reached another level of Mental-hood during lockdown!!! #gocoronago so that we can step out fearlessly and see the new and improved version of this world!”

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Karan Patel Ankita Bhargava baby girl Mehr Couple Goals Coronavirus outbreak TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here