Karan Patel's BRILLIANT response if he would do another reality show after KKK10

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is showing off his daredevil avatar in Colors' adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The popular TV actor is leaving no stone unturned to compete with his fellow contestants and doing all the stunts.

The actor had spoken about his overall experience and how he overcame his fears. Karan has been all praises for the show, his co-contestants, the show's host Rohit Shetty and how the makers have taken care of their safety throughout the show.

We all know Karan has participated in many reality shows before Khatron Ke Khiladi like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye as a contestant and also as a host, Survivor India among others.

ALSO READ: Karan Patel reveals why Yeh Hai Mohabattein became a cult show

In one of his past interviews, when Karan was asked if he is willing yo participate in another reality show after Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor who is known for his witty sense of humour left everyone impressed and said that what's more to do as he has done almost all the popular reality shows.

Well, Karan is totally right!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Checkout what Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava’s HOUSE looks like!