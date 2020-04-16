Karan Patel's special treat for his daughter Mehr as she completes 4 months

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk has been ruling the Telly world for a very long time. Karan is one of the most successful actors of the small screen who is popularly known for playing the role of Raman Bhalla in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show proved to be a turning point in Karan's life and since then, Karan's career has been on a roll.

Apart from having a great professional career, Karan's personal life too has been going great. The actor is happily married to Ankita Bhargava and are proud parents of a baby girl. The couple named their little bundle of joy Mehr.

Mehr was born last year on December 14 and since then Karan has been on cloud nine.

Two days back, Karan's little angel turned 4-months-old and the daddy dearest treated his daughter with something really special.

Karan baked a yummy cake for Mehr. Ankita Bhargava shared the picture of the same on her Instagram story.

Take a look at the picture:

Karan is extremely fond of his daughter like every father is. This is the best surprise which his daughter will cherish her entire life.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.