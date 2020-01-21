Karan Promise Mahira that he will support her: Kundali Bhagya 21 January 2020 Written Update: Karan

MUMBAI: Ramona faints because her bp goes down. Rakhi and Kareena decide to take her home for medication. They ask Karan to wait with Mahira till she is ok . Preeta asks Srishti to call up Karan and inform him that Sarla will be coming to his house to ask for help. She hopes Karan will realize that she is innocent and will tell everyone.

When Srishti tries to call Karan he ignores her call. She tells Preeta that he is not picking up call she comes out and starts crying. He goes to Mahira’s room to talk to her. Mahira tells Karan that Preeta will go to any extent to stop their wedding. Karan promises her that he will support. Karan disconnects as Srishti calls. Janki tells Srishti that Karan doesn’t want to help them. Srishti lies to Preeta saying Karan agreed to help them. Preeta wish that Karan will sort things out and will manage to impress Sarla too. Sarla is confused because Mahira purposely hurt herself to put Preeta in trouble. Janki decides to go to the Luthra house with Sarla and release Preeta. At the Luthra house, Kareena scolds Rakhi again for supporting Preeta instead of Mahira.

When Sarla rings the bell Ramona, opens the door for her. Sarla tries to convince Rakhi that Preeta is innocent. Sherlyn says she saw Preeta trying to kill Mahira, but Sarla refuses to believe her. Kareena steps in and asks Rakhi to stop listening to Sarla. Saral is constantly telling that she was about to come here but she was stoping her she cries her heart out