Karan raises voice against Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

26 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Raman has lost his memory and has a new face post the accident.

Karan is not ready to believe that he is the real Raman Bhalla.  

In the upcoming episode, Karan discusses this with Yug, Ruhi, and Aliya.

Karan shows his doubt over Raman all because of one person: Arijit. He is the one who instigates Karan.

Karan thus lashes out at Raman, who then raises his hand over him and asks him to leave the Bhalla house.

Karan and Ruhi are stunned and shocked by this behavior of Raman.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.
 

