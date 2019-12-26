Karan Sharma and Tiaara Kar end their marriage

MUMBAI: It’s quite bad news; one more TV couple has separated. According to sources, Karan Sharma and Tiaara Kar got divorced yesterday. They were living separately for a long time. The two are officially divorced.

Karan and Tiaara got engaged in a ceremony in February 2015. After enjoying a courtship period of almost 19 months, they finally decided to take their relationship a step ahead and tied the knot on November 16, 2016.

Since Karan is Garhwali and Tiaara is a Bengali, their wedding took place as per the two traditions at Karan’s hometown Ranipokhari in Uttarakhand. Their marriage was attended by many popular actors.

The actor has been part of popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pavitra Rishta, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, and Kala Teeka. Singer-turned-actress Tiaara Kar came into the limelight after her participation in Indian Idol Season 5. She has also acted in shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Twist Wala Love.

