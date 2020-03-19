Karan Sharma on cloud nine after THIS South Superstar likes his dance video

MUMBAI: Karan Sharma is one of the well-known TV actors on the small screen. The handsome hunk has been a part of several TV shows like Bandini, Baa Bahoo aur Baby, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pavitra Rishta, among others.

Karan has been a part of various projects over the years and he was last seen in Zee TV's show Kaala Teeka where he played the role of Sinha. The show went off-air in 2017. Since then, the diehard fans of Karan are missing him on the small screen.

Well, Karan definitely knows how to stay connected with his fans through social media. He keeps updating them about his latest whereabouts.

A few days back, Karan had shared a dance video where he was seen grooving on South Superstar Allu Arjun's song Butta Bomma along with his friend Hemaa Sood.

Take a look at the video:

Karan and Hemaa enjoyed every bit as they shook legs on this peppy song.

Interestingly, today, Karan shared a screenshot where we can see Allu Arjun liking the video. This made Karan's day and his happiness knew no bounds.

Take a look at Karan's post:

The actor thanked this South Superstar for the same.

Well, we are sure Karan must be super happy with this pleasant surprise.