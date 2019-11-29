Karan Sharma, Roop Durgapal, Hunar Hale, Ashi Singh, Adhvik Mahajan among others make a perfect Pagalpanti gang

MUMBAI: John Abraham's multi-starrer flick Pagalpanti has hit the silver screens and everyone is liking it. Well, not just the commoners but a bunch of popular faces of the small screen stepped out to watch this wonderful movie and they did have fun.



Karan Sharma, who has been a part of many popular shows shared several pictures and videos on his Instagram handle. Hunar Hale, Ashi Singh, Adhvik Mahajan. Jaswir Kaur, Roop Durgapal, Garima Jain among others were present.



Take a look at the pictures and video:

Well, there are so many stars in one frame and going by the pictures it seems they had a gala time watching the movie. This is sure one perfect Pagalpanti gang of the small screen.