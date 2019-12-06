Karan Sharma shares a sweet glimpse of his childhood and present!

MUMBAI: Indian television has a number of popular TV stars, and among one of them is Karan Sharma. The handsome TV actor is known for his appearance in popular shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Baa, Boohoo Aur Baby, Pavitra Rishta, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others. Karan gained lots of popularity through these shows and has come a long way in his career.

The actor has a huge social media following, all thanks to his dashing and chocolate-boy looks, which can make anyone go weak in their knees. He is very active on Instagram and often shares amazing videos and pictures with his fans, which are simply a treat for them.

And now, with Tik Tok being a major trend these days, almost every celebrity keeps sharing amazing videos with their fans on their social media accounts.

Karan also took to his Instagram account to share his journey through a TikTok video. The video consisted of Karan's childhood and present pictures.

Take a look at the post.

While Karan is one hottie now, he was definitely a cutie in his childhood days. The actor shared a small glimpse of his childhood to adulthood journey in a few seconds of the video.

On the work front, Karan has starred in PrimeFlix series Mrs Savita, which aired on 13th October. He played the lead role opposite Tik Tok star Mokshita Raghav. On the personal front, Karan is happily married to Tiara Kar since 2016.

What do you think about Karan's sweet journey through this Tik Tok video? Tell us in the comments.