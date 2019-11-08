Karan Shastri accused of beating model wife over dowry

MUMBAI: It seems things are not fine between actor Karan Shastri and his wife and model, Swati Mehra.

According to the media reports, Karan, who is based out of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, has been accused of domestic violence and dowry harassment by Swati. As per the victim, Karan has been torturing her for dowry. Recently, Karan's violent behaviour crossed all the limits, as due to his attack, Swati's ear has been torn. Swati has alleged that Karan didn't only assault her badly, but he has also left her.

They are not together anymore, as Karan wants to part ways because of dowry. It was in February this year that Karan and Swati had tied the knot. The couple had first met on a film's set, in which Karan was playing the lead role. As per the reports, Swati Mehra has lodged an FIR at Goregaon's police station in Mumbai and the investigation on their case is underway

However, Karan, on the other hand, claims that Swati is falsely maligning his image, only because she wants to ruin his career. In his statement, the actor has stated how he never raised his hand on Swati. Further, Karan admitted that the two don't live together anymore; however, that decision was mutually taken by the two.