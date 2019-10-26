Karan Singh Chabra to join Vikrant Messey and Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Television actor and host Karan Singh Chhabra is riding high on success.

After making a mark in Television with his acting and anchoring skills, Karan Has bagged a movie.

The Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala actor will soon be seen on 70mm screen as a part of Sondarya Productions’ upcoming movie Ginny weds Sunny.

The movie has actor Vikrank Messey and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

The project will be Punnet Khanna’s directorial debut.

Navjot Gulati will be the writer and dialogues by Sumit Arora. The film is slated to be released in 2020.

We couldn’t connect with Karan for a comment.

