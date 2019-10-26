News

Karan Singh Chabra to join Vikrant Messey and Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
26 Oct 2019 10:49 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Television actor and host Karan Singh Chhabra is riding high on success.

After making a mark in Television with his acting and anchoring skills, Karan Has bagged a movie.

The Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala actor will soon be seen on 70mm screen as a part of Sondarya Productions’ upcoming movie Ginny weds Sunny.

The movie has actor Vikrank Messey and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

The project will be Punnet Khanna’s directorial debut.

Navjot Gulati will be the writer and dialogues by Sumit Arora. The film is slated to be released in 2020.

We couldn’t connect with Karan for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Karan Singh Chabra, Vikrant Messey, Yami Gautam, Ginny Weds Sunny, exclusive, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's...

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's Bharam premiere
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Karan Johar
Karan Johar

past seven days