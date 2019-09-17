Karan Singh Chhabra roped in for ZEE5’s Black Tornado

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about Contiloe’s upcoming web-series for ZEE5 titled Black Tornado.

We exclusively reported about Saqib Saleem, Arjan Bajwa, Sunny Sachdeva, and Mukul Dev being roped in for the project

(Read here: Saqib Saleem to play late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5; Arjan Bajwa bags Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5).

The project is based on the 26/11 terror attack that took place in Mumbai

Now, the latest update is that actor and host Karan Singh Chhabra will also be seen in the project.

Our sources informed us that Karan will play the character of a terrorist in the web-series.

Karan was last seen in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.