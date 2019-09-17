News

Karan Singh Chhabra roped in for ZEE5’s Black Tornado

Vishakha Pandit's picture
By Vishakha Pandit
17 Sep 2019 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about Contiloe’s upcoming web-series for ZEE5 titled Black Tornado.

We exclusively reported about Saqib Saleem, Arjan Bajwa, Sunny Sachdeva, and Mukul Dev being roped in for the project

(Read hereSaqib Saleem to play late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5Arjan Bajwa bags Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5).

The project is based on the 26/11 terror attack that took place in Mumbai

Now, the latest update is that actor and host Karan Singh Chhabra will also be seen in the project.

Our sources informed us that Karan will play the character of a terrorist in the web-series.

Karan was last seen in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also readSunny Sachdeva roped in for Contiloe's upcoming web series titled Black Tornado

Tags > Karan Singh Chhabra, ZEE5’s, Black Tornado, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

A sneak peek into the upcoming episode of Dance...

A sneak peek into the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Joker
Joker
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh

past seven days