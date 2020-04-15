Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra recall their FUN MEMORIES; Watch

MUMBAI: Due to lockdown, shooting of films and television shows have come to a halt, but the celebrities are making sure to entertain viewers in their own ways.

In fact, many have come up with their shows right on social media. Speaking of this, Karanvir Bohra is running a special series '21 questions' on the social media app, wherein he calls various celebs to have a candid chat with him. And yesterday, he treated everyone with Telly Town's heartthrob, Karan Singh Grover. The two actors had a friendly discussion about everything from quarantine, personal life as well as professional life. While Karanvir was a part of the original season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, KSG is seen in the current season of KZK. And the two couldn't stop talking about the romantic saga and its changes with time.

Not only this, but they also went on to share some funny memories from their iconic shows Dill Mill Gayye and Shararat. Yes, they took down their memory lane to recall some fond memories. It all happened, when a fan requested Karan to mimic a dialogue in Armaan Malik's style. At first, Karan flaunted his wit by bringing in singer Armaan Malik, but later Karanvir caught him. And in no time, discussion over DMG and Shararat kick-started.

Karan went all out and revealed some hilarious moments of how fans approached him after the show. He said, 'I have met so many people who were kids at that time. So many girls come up to me and say that when DMG was airing I was in the seventh grade at that time. We used to love it, and I would only be like okay, that is great!' Adding his sense of humour to the whole situation Karan said, 'I think I have met that whole class because every girl I ever met, they would be like I was a child when DMG aired.'

Upon hearing this, Karanvir also shared his memories and said, 'At least people who you met were in standard seven, but I have met people who were kids at that time. They always come up saying when Shararat was on-air they were in second and third standards. I would be like Okay (laughs)!'

Take a look at their chat here:

These two were remembering #DMG days, #KSG said majority of his fans say that they were in 7th grade when the show aired, well I was in 5th Grade when it started @Iamksgofficial and #Shararat ke time I was hardly 4 yrs old @KVBohra #KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/IbWXTqEhCX — Niyati (@Niyati_Tiwari_) April 14, 2020

