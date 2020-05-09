News

Karan Singh Grover DITCHES...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover has always been loved for his macho image.

From the time he stepped into the world of television, Karan has had the masses smitten with his performance as an actor, chiselled physique and looks to die for! While he made his debut into Bollywood, he made a comeback on television with Ekta Kapoor’s rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kii as Mr. Bajaj.

It's a difficult period for most of us since all of us are quarantined. 

And while we all are doing all things productive and keeping ourselves busy, Karan Singh Grover has given us major goals on keeping ourselves fit. Well, and looks like Karan also has some cheat days where he binge eats on all his favourite things.

We happened to spot him posing with a calorie filled dish on his social media handle and looks like he ditched his diet for a day...

Take a look:

Keep reading this space for more information.

