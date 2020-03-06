Karan Singh Grover to exhibit his painting on THIS date

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has taken to art, is nowadays giving abstract painting a shot.

Karan shared that painting is a creative release for him. He has been painting for a couple of years now, and through social media he had the opportunity to share his artwork. Karan plans to exhibit 18 of his paintings at an exhibition.

Karan discloses that it was his wife, actress wife Bipasha Basu, who encouraged him to seriously pursue his passion for art.

The actor will show a preview of his work on the 17 March 2020, and he plans to exhibit it on 27 March 2020 at India Fine Art Gallery, Tardeo, Mumbai.

And he has invited his fans Ksgians to also come and have a look at his work.

There is no doubt that Karan apart from being a good actor is an exceptional painter too, and there is no doubt that his exhibition will be a huge success.

Karan these days is ruling the television screen with his comeback character on Kasutii as Mr. Bajaj and his fans are super excited to watch him back, and he is all set to set the screens on fire with his sizzling chemistry with Erica.

Check out Karan’s art of work below in the video :