Karan Singh Grover is giving abstract painting a shot

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has taken to art, is nowadays giving abstract painting a shot.

Karan shared that painting is a creative release for him. He has been painting for a couple of years now, and through social media he had the opportunity to share his artwork. Karan plans to exhibit 18 of his paintings at an exhibition very soon.

The "Alone" actor said: "My freedom of expression over the last three years has brought me here. Soon, I will be exhibiting my labour of love to all."

Karan discloses that it was his wife, actress wife Bipasha Basu, who encouraged him to seriously pursue his passion for art.

His journey began with a doodle that he showed to Bipasha.

Karan said: "It was more of a doodle. When I was done, Bipasha asked what it was, and I said it's a dreaming birth. Before the soul comes into the body, you see the highest dream of life, you see what God has planned for you. She told me I should draw more often."

On the acting front, Karan will next be seen in "Aadat" alongside Bipasha.

Directed by Bhushan Patel, "Aadat" is a romantic thriller. The film also stars former Miss India Natasha Suri and former "Bigg Boss" participant Sonali Raut. Singer Mika Singh has turned producer with the movie.