Karan Singh Grover has a hidden talent!

Karan Singh Grover is a handsome and talented actor. He is known for his work in Indian television series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has also starred in the Indian films Alone and Hate Story 3.

Well, Karan made a comeback on the small screen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Mr. Bajaj and then starred in digital series BOSS: Baap of Special Services.

Previously, Karan Singh rose to fame as Dr. Arman, a cool doctor. Later, in Qubool Hai, he played a young and angry businessman who is perfect in his work.

He has featured in very few shows but still has a huge fan base. In one of the episodes of Dil Mil Gaye, Karan said that his dream girl is Bipasha Basu, and he wants to marry her; destiny had taken the words seriously and made Bipasha Basu his love and life partner.

A fan of the actor has posted a video on his hidden talent, that is, painting. A shirtless Karan painting like a artist will surely make your jaw drop.

Have a look.