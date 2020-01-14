Karan Singh Grover has a surprise for fans

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is a handsome and talented actor. He is known for his work in Indian television series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has also starred in the Indian films Alone and Hate Story 3.

Well, Karan made a comeback on the small screen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Mr. Bajaj and then starred in digital series BOSS: Baap of Special Services.

Previously, Karan Singh rose to fame as Dr. Arman, a cool doctor. Later, in Qubool Hai, he played a young and angry businessman who is perfect in his work.

He has featured in very few shows but still has a huge fan base. In one of the episodes of Dil Mil Gaye, Karan said that his dream girl is Bipasha Basu, and he wants to marry her; destiny had taken the words seriously and made Bipasha Basu his love and life partner.

Well in recent interviews, Karan said that as an actor he does not make a choice on the role. Whether it is a positive or negative role, he knows he has to give his best. And he also said 2020 will be exciting and more entertaining.

His fans will get to see something exciting in 2020.

Have a look.