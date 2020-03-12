Karan Singh Grover makes a responsible move by rescheduling his exhibition owing to the corona virus pandemic

MUMBAI: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has created a panic in the world, Karan Singh Grover who was gearing up for his art exhibition, Star Infinity has rescheduled it.

Karan and his wife, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover took to their respective social media handles to let their followers know that they've decided to postpone the art exhibition and its preview that was earlier dated 17th March 2020. The couple expressed that this move was in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India and the World Health Organisation.

Karan and Bipasha also remarked that it is the responsible thing to do in support of the containment of the corona virus. They jointly urged citizens to take the necessary precautions as in their tweet that read as follows -

"In the wake of the corona virus pandemic, Star Infinity Art Exhibit and its preview has been postponed. This is in keeping with the government's mandate to avoid gatherings. Fresh dates will be scheduled. Most importantly, be careful and stay safe."

It was on Karan's birthday, a few weeks ago that saw the launch of his website starinfinityart.com and YouTube channel Starinfinityart, both dedicated to his art collections. The same will be showcased at the upcoming exhibition and the star couple will announce the fresh dates for it soon.