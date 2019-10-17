News

Karan Singh Grover out of Kasauti Zindagi Kay; gets a farewell on the sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 10:03 AM

Mumbai:Here comes a major shocker for all the fans of Kasauti Zindagi Kay!

Karan Singh Grover has apparently quit the show.

Yes, you heard it right.

Karan Singh Grover’s entry as Mr.Bajaj was much hyped and his performance in the show was also quite appreciated.

Well, it is only yesterday that we informed our viewers about Karan Singh Grover apparently being unhappy with his character in the show and has discussed the same with the producer Ekta Kapoor.

Now, KSG has posted a goodbye message on his social media account on quitting the show.

He wrote: Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!!
It was a pleasure working with ya’ll!
Thank you @ektaravikapoor. We Missed you yesterday
@kingsonyaa

Fans and co-actors wished him all the luck in the comments section.

Have a look at the post:



Well, we hope KSG all the best for his future projects.

What are your views on him quitting the show?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
