Karan Singh Grover reveals how co-star Surbhi Jyoti annoys him in intense situations

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Qubool Hai was one of the most successful drama series on the small screens. The show's lead pair Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover was loved by everyone. Their characters Asad and Zoya became very famous among the fans.

As we all know, the serial is back with season 2 and is currently streaming on ZEE5. Once again, the audience gets to see Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi’s Jyoti’s chemistry on screen.

The story of Asad and Zoya is getting positive feedback, and people are loving the show and are excited to see the duo back on screen.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover to reunite for Qubool Hai 2.O

The duo has shared various anecdotes about each other and how their journey has been so far as they collaborate once again for Qubool Hai new season.

In one of their interview, Karan and Surbhi got candid about each other as they revealed some stuff.

When Karan was asked to reveal one annoying habit of Surbhi, he had some interesting things to say.

Karan reveals that Surbhi has a habit of randomly asking things in some serious situations just to divert the mind of others. The actress laughs at this comment but also says that it's her habit and she ends up saying such things.

The Dill Mill Gaye actor further said that this habit annoys him a lot but Surbhi just ends up laughing doing such things.

Well, that's how friends are!

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are A-List stars of the telly world!

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti reveal whether they were attracted to each other when they first met on the sets of Qubool Hai