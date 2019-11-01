Karan Singh Grover’s Halloween party look will make you fall in love with him

Everyone around the world celebrated Halloween yesterday. From commoners to celebrities, everyone celebrated Halloween in the most fun way with their friends and family.

We also saw lots of celebrities celebrating this day with their friends and one of them was Karan Singh Grover. The Dill Mill Gaye star celebrated Halloween with his wife Bipasha Basu and his friends.

Well, Karan’s look was less of spooky and more of dashing. Dressed in a black and white suit, Karan looked simply dapper. To complement her dear hubby, Bipasha too was dressed in the same outfit.

Karan shared the pictures on his Instagram account where he seemed to have fun with his gang.

Take a look at the pictures:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4TAjStl4k1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4TBed8F7Ms/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4TCBd_FLm6/

Karan’s Halloween party look was less scary and more of drool-worthy.

The actor was last seen in Star Plus’ show Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Mr Bajaj.

What do you think about Karan’s Halloween Party look? Tell us in the comments.