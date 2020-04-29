Karan Singh Grover shows you how to spend your quarantine time

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the superstars of television, and the heartthrob of the television industry. He is seen as Mr Bajaj in Kasutii Zindagi Kay, and a few months ago he had left the show, but now soon he will be back.

As we all know KSG is one the most loved stars on television and has a massive fan following and fans really bestowed him with lots of love and affection.

The actor also had a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him and they showed a lot of love and support for the actor.

Now we came across a video where Karan is seen working out hard and as told all his fans to keep themselves occupied by working out twice a day.

The actor has always been a fitness freak and always motivated everyone to be fit and fab.

Bipasha is wife had said in one of the interviews one of the main reason why she and her husband connected was because of the fitness factor.

Time and again Karan spreads the message of being fit and the important exercise one needs to do to be fit.

Well, his loyal fans Ksgians to follow him religiously and take his tips and advice very seriously.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com