Karan Singh Grover's fans REJOICE as he re-enters Kasauti Zindagi Kay; Anurag-Prerna's fans are DISAPPOINTED

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
03 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay is grabbing many eyeballs. The channel is promoting the show pretty well. In the promos Anurag kills Prerna and the makers threw the question to the viewers and ask them Anurag Ne Prerna Ko Kyu Maara?

In the previous episodes, Anurag pushed Prerna into a river while Mr.Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover made a heroic entry and saved Prerna. With many confusions and loose ends, the story will progress with Prerna and Mr.Bajaj being together while Prerna may set to take revenge from Anurag.

The show has made the fans on social media go robust with their views. While Karan Singh Grover’s fans rejoiced his heroic entry, Anurag- Prerna (Anu-Pre) fans were upset as they wouldn’t get to see their favourite couple romancing on screen.

