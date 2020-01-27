Karan Singh Grover's NEXT PROJECT is...

MUMBAI: We all know what a talented an Karan Singh Grover is. The man has always been loved for his macho image.

From the time he stepped into the world of television, Karan has had the masses smitten with his performance as an actor, chiselled physique and looks to die for! While he made his debut into Bollywood, he made a comeback on television with Ekta Kapoor’s rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kii as Mr. Bajaj. We all have our favourite television and are pretty much loyal to them with our fan admiration.

There are also a lot of us who keep a tab on their social media handles to know all what they are upto in their personal lives as well to know more about them. And as for KSG, he has been flaunting his love for painting from a while now. However, recently, Karan took to social media to announce how it has been three years that he has been expressing his freedom through the art and how he looks forward to exhibit it soon...

Take a look at his post below!

Show your love for Karan in the comments below!