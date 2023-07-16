Karan Suchak from Star Bharat show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ shares his love for bike rides and new destinations on his Wishlist with his fans

MUMBAI :Television actor Karan Suchak, known for his role as 'Jai' in Star Bharat’s popular show 'Na Umra Ki is winning the hearts of the audience. Having portrayed various characters throughout his successful decade-long career, his portrayal of an obsessive lover in the show is captivating viewers and receiving tremendous praise. As the monsoon season arrives, bringing joy and pleasant weather, Karan took the opportunity to share his love for bike rides during this time with his fans.

Expressing his passion for bike riding in the monsoon, Karan Suchak said, "Riding a bike fills me with immense joy. When I hop on my bike, wearing safety gear, and embark on a journey of thousands of kilometers, the moment I reach a new city and step out of my car to breathe in the fresh air, surrounded by open spaces and beautiful views, my heart feels truly alive. Experiencing nature on two wheels is a different sensation compared to being in a four-wheeler. It's as if the motorcycle drives my soul, just as it propels my body. I love traveling, and there are still many places I have yet to explore. Over the past eight months, I have visited Goa twice, the Statue of Unity twice, Udaipur in Rajasthan, as well as Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar, covering a distance of 10,000 kilometers. Since childhood, I have always had a deep desire for bike rides, constantly yearning to own the best bike, and I worked hard to fulfill that dream."

Continuing, Karan Suchak shared, "I have few places on my wishlist which I want to explore next so whenever I’ll get some free time from shooting 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho,' I’d love to take a small break and visit these places. Specifically, I would love to visit Meghalaya, often referred to as the 'Bali of India,' and explore the beautiful landscapes of Munnar in South India. For now, I eagerly await the monsoon season to indulge in exhilarating bike rides, savoring tea at pit stops, enjoying a plate of Maggi noodles, and creating cherished memories."

In the current storyline of the show, Jai, Vidhi, and Dev find themselves entangled in a web of tricks and schemes that aim to disrupt their relationship. Jai is relentless in his pursuit of causing strife between them, unaware of the storm brewing in Vidhi and Dev's lives. Will Jai succeed in his plans, or will the love share by Dev and Vidhi triumph over his treacherous endeavors?