Karan Suchak's Character 'Jai' in Star Bharat's Show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Draws Inspiration from Shahrukh's Character Rahul from the Movie Darr

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 17:12
Karan Suchak

MUMBAI:  Star Bharat's popular show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' has been captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and talented cast. One character that has left a lasting impact on viewers is 'Jai,' portrayed by the versatile actor Karan Suchak. Drawing inspiration from Shahrukh Khan's iconic character Rahul from the movie Darr, Karan brings a new dimension to the portrayal of an obsessive lover.

Playing Jai, an obsessive lover, has been an intriguing and challenging experience for Karan Suchak. Having previously portrayed several mythological characters, Karan shared his thoughts on the transition and the intricacies of portraying an obsessive lover after delving into the world of mythological dramas.

Karan expressed, "Playing an obsessive lover like Jai after portraying multiple mythological characters has been quite a departure from my previous roles. It has been a challenging experience to tap into the mindset and emotions of a character driven by an intense obsession. The complexity lies in portraying the character's internal conflicts and the fine line between love and obsession."

The character of Jai in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' showcases the depths to which love can consume an individual and the repercussions it can have on their life. Inspired by Shahrukh Khan's portrayal of Rahul in the movie Darr, Karan adds his unique touch to the character, bringing forth a compelling performance that resonates with the audience.

Karan Suchak's versatility as an actor shine through as he seamlessly transitions from mythological roles to embodying the complexities of an obsessive lover. His dedication and commitment to portraying Jai's character with authenticity and depth have been commendable, captivating viewers and leaving them eager to see the twists and turns in the story.

Don't miss Karan Suchak's captivating portrayal of Jai in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' on Star Bharat as he brings to life a character inspired by one of Bollywood's iconic performances. 

Stay tuned to watch ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ every Monday-Friday at 8:00 Pm only on Star Bharat

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Jai Karan Suchak Rahul Darr TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 17:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Kiara realises Sahiba’s value in time of need
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oops! Damayanti comes to know about the gathering at Swatilekha's house
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Junooniyat: Terrible! Maheep humilates and bans Husna!
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Teri Meri Doriyaann:What! Daarji makes it clear to Sahiba that she is neither allowed to study or work outside
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Katha and Viaan have a beautiful time together
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer doubts Sahiba, believes the child is not Angad's
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
Latest Video
Related Stories
OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV! Read The full Story here!
OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV
violence and extortion
Shocking! Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion
his 20-year journey
What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!
I prayed For you to get better’! Read the full story here
What! Rakhi Sawant breaks her silence on dating Lucky Singh being a publicity stunt, says “Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon…”
welcomes new mom
Wow! Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures of her father Touqeer Khan’s second marriage; welcomes new mom
I prayed For you to get better’
Sad! Fahmaan Khan mourns the loss of a special fan, and says, ‘I prayed For you to get better’! Read the full story here!