Karan Tacker achieves a milestone

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker started his career on television but has delved into many other mediums. The actor has come a long way, as he completes 11 years in the industry now. On this occasion, he recollected how it all began for him.

The actor started his journey with a commercial. It was a Gujarat-based cold drink brand and he had received a payment of Rs. 1500 for the advertisement. Karan further said that it was his advertisement with a high-end moisturiser cream that lifted his confidence about pursuing his dream in the field of acting.

Karan also shared that he had a business that suffered financial losses before he entered the world of showbiz. He started with a small role in one of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film as well.

Later, he was offered a pivotal role in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. Thereon, he worked in Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and many other series.

Credits: TOI