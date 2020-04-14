Karan Tacker opens up on his present equation with Krystle Dsouza

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker and Krystle Dsouza were a part of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The show also featured Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon in the lead roles. The duo of Karan and Krystle had an amazing fan following. As it turns out, things did not quite go well between the two and they eventually parted ways. In fact, the two don't follow each other on social media either.

And well, now, in a recent conversation with a leading portal, Karan was quizzed about Krystle and if he is still in touch with her. To this, the actor said that they are not in touch and also added that though he doesn't want to reveal any details, he never said that the two separated because of personal differences. He was also asked if he would work with her if given a chance, and to that, he said how he always looks at the scripts and not who is working with him for the project. He said how he does not really have a problem.

Karan has been in the news for allegedly dating actress Shrey Chaudhry, and when he was asked about it, the actor outright denied any such report.

