News

Karan Tacker opens up on his present equation with Krystle Dsouza

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2020 12:36 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker and Krystle Dsouza were a part of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The show also featured Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon in the lead roles. The duo of Karan and Krystle had an amazing fan following. As it turns out, things did not quite go well between the two and they eventually parted ways. In fact, the two don't follow each other on social media either.

And well, now, in a recent conversation with a leading portal, Karan was quizzed about Krystle and if he is still in touch with her. To this, the actor said that they are not in touch and also added that though he doesn't want to reveal any details, he never said that the two separated because of personal differences. He was also asked if he would work with her if given a chance, and to that, he said how he always looks at the scripts and not who is working with him for the project. He said how he does not really have a problem.

Karan has been in the news for allegedly dating actress Shrey Chaudhry, and when he was asked about it, the actor outright denied any such report.

Well, would you like to see Karan and Krystle in a project? Tell us in the comments below.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Karan Tacker Krystle Dsouza Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Nia Sharma Kushal Tandon Shrey Chaudhry TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here