Karan Tacker raises the temperature with his hotness in these latest shirtless pictures

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is one handsome star of the small screen. The ace actor has come a long way in his career with many hit TV shows to his credit.

Karan started his small screen journey with the show, Love Ne Mila Di Jodi and then there was no looking back. However, he rose to instant fame with the show, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The ace star was paired opposite Krystle D'Souza and their jodi became an instant hit.

Karan has done several other TV shows, however, apart from his acting skills, Karan is known for his swoon-worthy looks. The actor is a heartthrob of many and has left everyone weak in the knees with his killer looks.

And now, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Karan has left everyone awestruck with his latest pictures. The actor is seen sexily posing as he is rolled in the sheets in shirtless avatar. His smile and the sexy looks can make anyone go crazy.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the professional front, Karan has worked in many TV shows and also participated and hosted lots of reality shows.

What do you think about Karan's hot looks? Tell us in the comment section.