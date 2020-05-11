News

Karan Tacker's first paycheque was of Rs 1,500

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2020 11:47 AM

MUMBAI: First job and first paycheque are always special. Karan Tacker, who started out as an actor 11 years ago, has recalled his first ad-shoot, revealing he got justRs 1,500 for the job.

"11 years is a long time, and I have had some great experiences. I had a business back then which was undergoing a financial loss and I tried my luck in showbiz. I started my journey with an ad for a cold drink brand based out of Gujarat. My first paycheck for it was of Rs. 1500. Even after so long, it just feels like yesterday. The industry has always been very warm and welcoming, audience has showered so much love," he said.

Karan is currently being lauded for his role of a RAW agent in web show "Special Ops".

"With every role I keep growing as an actor, be it shows, films or even my latest web show 'Special Ops' its been a fulfilling journey so far," he added.

Tags Karan Tacker Special OPS Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Rang Badalti Odhani TellyChakkar

