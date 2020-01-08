News

Karan Tacker's SURPRISE VISIT to his parents will MELT YOUR HEARTS!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2020 02:51 PM

MUMBAI: Actors are constantly shooting and seldom get a chance to spend time with their near and dear ones. While on an off, they might get a day or two to meet their family and it is that time that they make the most of the happy moments.

A similar situation transpired with Karan Tacker.

The actor was on shoot for over a month and did not have the time to be with his family. Obviously, like all parents miss their children, Karan's mother and father were in for a surprise to find their son surprising them over a visit. KAran's parents were overwhelmed to see him and his mother's reaction was heart warming. Looks like she'd been missing him a lot! Karan took to social media to post a video of his surprise visit and captioned the post as:

' I was shoot for over a month, and I thought it would be great to surprise my parents; and the reaction of my mother will stay with me forever Watch till the end!

Gotta thank @sashatacker for orchestrating this surprise and @shreya__chaudhry for capturing it!
Ps : ignore my unshowered mis coordinated pjs, I was on 2 hrs of sleep!'

Isn't their bond cute?
