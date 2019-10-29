Karan V Grover goes the Ranbir Kapoor way in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Actor Karan V Grover is one actor who has proved his mettle in the television industry with his versatility. After playing a scientist in Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant and a serial killer in Gulmohar Grand, he is now seen as Dr. Rohit Sippy in Sandiip Sikcand’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar.



He has yet again proved that an actor can go any extent to do justice to their roles.



Well, this time, Karan has gone the Ranbir Kapoor way in his show.



Karan has applied mehendi just like Ranbir did for his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is very rare to see a male actor applying mehendi for their project. But Ranbir and Karan had no qualms doing so.



The show’s producer Sandiip Sikcand was impressed this act of Karan and mentioned, 'It's so rare to meet an actor who will stop at nothing to achieve perfection in his craft... well I have met that ONE. Thank you & salute to you @karanvgrover. Keep watching & loving #KahaanHumKahaanTum something totally amazing coming up....'



Take a look!

Keep up the good work, Karan!