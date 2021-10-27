Karan V Grover roped in for COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ to play ‘Angad Maan’

MUMBAI: Tejo's (Priyanka Choudhary) endearing journey in COLORS' 'Udaariyaan' has hooked the audience with this show's ongoing storyline. Her character was previously shown to be betrayed by her husband Fateh (Ankit Gupta) with her sister, Jasmine (Isha Malviya). Tejo has now decided to move on with her life. So to spice up the current equations in the show, actor Karan V Grover will enter as 'Angad Maan.' Angad's entry will bring in an exciting new twist in the current plot's dynamics.

Young and charming, Angad Maan (Karan V. Grover) will be seen crossing paths with Tejo as he is the investor of their sports academy. He is a highly wealthy man; he also happens to be a Harvard graduate, driven to create and support new businesses in India, especially in his home state, Punjab. Despite being an NRI, he is firmly in touch with his roots and believes in celebrating life, no matter what. He enjoys being a part of the action and brings a lot of class to any room he enters. A dream man for every woman, Angad will be seen delighting everyone around him with his charismatic aura.

As he gears up to portray Angad Maan, Karan V. Grover shares, "Ravi and Sargun are not only dear friends but also very enterprising individuals. So as an actor, if you get an opportunity to collaborate with your friends and create something together, you must not let go of that opportunity. I feel lucky to be a part of their maiden show ‘Udaariyan,’ and take this beautiful journey ahead. When it comes to my role, Angad is a complex yet dynamic and fun character. I think his presence in 'Udaariyaan' will create a new layer in the show's plot that will surely bring in a dichotomy for the audiences to enjoy. I'm grateful to COLORS for giving me this wonderful opportunity as this is my first show with them, and it couldn't have been anything better."