Karan V Grover thanks fans for making Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum trend on Twitter

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most watched shows. The show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative. The soap features Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim in the lead roles. Their onscreen chemistry has won the hearts of viewers.



Dipika plays the role of Sonakshi, while Karan plays the role of Rohit. The show which started off with Sonakshi and Rohit’s frequent fights and sweet-sour friendship has taken a new turn and fans are totally in awe with the current track. Recently, fans showered their love for their beloved show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on Twitter and started a trend #NoSonakshiNoKPK after a track where Sonakshi’s character, Parvati from Kahani Parvati Ki was ousted from the show. After Dipika thanked all her fans, Karan too took to his Instagram to express his gratitude.



Take a look below: