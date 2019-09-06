News

Karan V Grover thanks fans for making Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum trend on Twitter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most watched shows. The show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative. The soap features Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim in the lead roles. Their onscreen chemistry has won the hearts of viewers. 

Dipika plays the role of Sonakshi, while Karan plays the role of Rohit. The show which started off with Sonakshi and Rohit’s frequent fights and sweet-sour friendship has taken a new turn and fans are totally in awe with the current track. Recently, fans showered their love for their beloved show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on Twitter and started a trend #NoSonakshiNoKPK after a track where Sonakshi’s character, Parvati from Kahani Parvati Ki was ousted from the show. After Dipika thanked all her fans, Karan too took to his Instagram to express his gratitude. 

Take a look below:

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh

past seven days