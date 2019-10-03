News

Karan Wahi and Lara Dutta to star in Hotstar’s next

03 Oct 2019 08:13 PM

MUMBAI: Leading OTT platform Hotstar is changing the dynamics of content by bringing path-breaking and bold stories for the audience.

TellyChakkar has learned that Hotstar is bringing a new series that will be a love story. Our sources inform us that the project will star the handsome Karan Wahi and Bollywood diva Lara Dutta in the lead roles.

Along with having flying career on TV, Karan gained accolades with his stint in Sacred Games. This project will mark Lara’s debut on digital platform.

TellyChakkar had mentioned about Karan Wahi being in talks to play the lead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatien’s season two titled Yeh Hai Chahatein (Read here: Is Karan Wahi the male lead in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Chahatein?).

