Karan Wahi asks Hardik Pandya to send one dumbbell; says ‘Iske bahut yaaad aaaarahi hai’

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus, people are locked-up in their houses. Maintaining social distance is extremely important in this crucial time as this will help to break the COVID-19 chain. However, doing exercises is also important as it builds strength and stamina. During this lockdown period, some are working out right at their homes while others are missing their gyms and it seems actor Karan Wahi is one of them.

The popular film and television actor has even requested cricketer Hardik Pandya to send him one dumbbell.

Well, today, Hardik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video wherein he can be seen doing dumbbell exercises.

The cricketer captioned his video as, “Quaran-training Don't forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy.”

Karan Wahi commented, “Bro ek dumbbell bhej de”

The actor added, “Iske bahut yaaad aaaarahi hai”

Check out the post here:

On the professional front, Karan Wahi kick-started his television career with the 2004 soap, Remix. He later appeared in many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Teri Meri Love Stories, among others. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya is a cricketer. He was also seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee With Karan