Karan Wahi ENJOYS watching the re-run of cult shows

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Apr 2020 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: The quarantine has got special with a list of old and iconic shows that have returned on TV. With the complete lockdown, channels are re-running the shows and making fans all nostalgic.

Along with the masses even actor Karan Wahi is spending his lockdown by watching the re-run of old shows.

Yes, he shared a few posts on his Instagram handle on enjoying watching cult shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniya, and Mowgli amongst others. He also requested DD channel to re-run all the old shows. Take a look!

