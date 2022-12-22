Karan Wahi flaunts his abs, fan says, “peche tv par nazar hi nahin hayi meri”

MUMBAI : Karan Wahi has been a popular face in the world of Television. He has hit shows like Dill MIll Gayye, Kahani Hamari Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, Remix, and many more to his credit. He was recently seen as Aditya Raj Singh in the show Channa Mereya, which won the hearts of viewers.

Also Read- Congratulations! Karan Wahi is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

The actor has 3.3M followers and they love his interesting posts and reels. Recently the handsome actor who has also made a mark in Bollywood, shared an amusing picture where he is seen standing bare chested, flaunting his sexy abs in front of his Television. He captioned the post, “The Heartbreak Kid”.

Check out his post here;

Fans went berserk seeing his fit chiseled body as always and many commented on it. One user wrote, “Han Han Maar hi dalo…why not” Another one commented, “Mr.Hotty”. One user wrote, ‘Peeche Tv pe to nazar hi nahi gayi meri.”

Also Read- Audience Perspective! Karan Wahi’s romance is winning hearts, here’s what the audiences have to say

What do you think of Karan’s hot picture?

Let us know in the comments below.

Karan has also been part of Bollywood films like Hate Story 4, Daawat-e-Ishq and more.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.