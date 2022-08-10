From Karan Wahi to Mohit Raina; check out THESE TV stars who got to CAPTURE the big screen

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories straight from the entertainment world to our readers, who like to keep updated with the happenings around tinsel town.

Also read:Must Read! Have a look at the much awaited movies of 2023

One of the biggest blessings for an actor is to be able to share his craft with the world and be praised and recognized for the same. All actors want to do good work in the industry and work through mediums like theater, TV, Movies and now digital.

The OTT space has given more momentum and space for actors and the new age audience is preferring the content in the Digital medium as it is raw, more original and does not necessarily follow mainstream ideologies.

The TV however remains a space that is still most explored and it is the one most reached as well. Television can hardly not be found in a home and the masses reach out to the most common source for entertainment. A lot of family shows, mainstream dramas and sitcoms are broadcasted on TV that are followed by millions and billions of users.

There is a blurry hierarchy that is observed by the viewers between the TV screen and Big Screen and some of our favorite TV stars got to explore both.

1.Karan Wahi:

Karan made his debut on TV with Remix and in 2014, starred in Daawat-E-Ishq, alongside Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

2.Jennifer Winget:

Jennifer had debuted as a child artist with the film Akele Hum Akele Tum and later came to the TV screen with Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Her last movie was Phir Se.. and most recently she was seen in the web series Code M.

3.Mohit Raina:

Known best for his role in Devon ke Dev – Mahadev, Mohit Raina too started with TV and also went on to have a major role in the 2019 hit film Uri- The Surgical Strike.

4.Mouni Roy:

In a way, Mouni Roy debuted on TV first with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi as Krishna Tulsi and later went on to star in many successful shows. Her Big Screen successes include Gold and Brahmastra.

5.Ulka Gupta:

Ulka got popular after playing the role of Mannu in Jhansi Ki Rani and was seen in some South films; later was seen in Simmba in 2018, a Hindi Cinema film.

6.Vidya Balan:

As an actor, Vidya debuted on TV with the show Hum Paanch in 1995 before starring in Bengali Film, Bhalo Theko and then in the Hindi Cinema Film Parineeta.

7.Shah Rukh Khan:

Super star SRK has also debuted first on Television before he went on to become a super star of Big Screen. His debut is considered Fauji and Dil Dariya.

8.Karan Patel:

Karan, most known for his role as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has also shined on the Big screen with films like Shootout At Wadala.

Also read: Must Read! Have a look at the much awaited movies of 2023

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar