From Karan Wahi to Mohit Raina; check out THESE TV stars who got to CAPTURE the big screen

The TV however remains a space that is still most explored and it is the one most reached as well. Television can hardly not be found in a home and the masses reach out to the most common source for entertainment.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 17:59
Mohit Raina

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories straight from the entertainment world to our readers, who like to keep updated with the happenings around tinsel town.

Also read:Must Read! Have a look at the much awaited movies of 2023

One of the biggest blessings for an actor is to be able to share his craft with the world and be praised and recognized for the same. All actors want to do good work in the industry and work through mediums like theater, TV, Movies and now digital.

The OTT space has given more momentum and space for actors and the new age audience is preferring the content in the Digital medium as it is raw, more original and does not necessarily follow mainstream ideologies.

The TV however remains a space that is still most explored and it is the one most reached as well. Television can hardly not be found in a home and the masses reach out to the most common source for entertainment. A lot of family shows, mainstream dramas and sitcoms are broadcasted on TV that are followed by millions and billions of users.

There is a blurry hierarchy that is observed by the viewers between the TV screen and Big Screen and some of our favorite TV stars got to explore both.

1.Karan Wahi:

Karan made his debut on TV with Remix and in 2014, starred in Daawat-E-Ishq, alongside Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

2.Jennifer Winget:

Jennifer had debuted as a child artist with the film Akele Hum Akele Tum and later came to the TV screen with Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Her last movie was Phir Se.. and most recently she was seen in the web series Code M.

3.Mohit Raina:

Known best for his role in Devon ke Dev – Mahadev, Mohit Raina too started with TV and also went on to have a major role in the 2019 hit film Uri- The Surgical Strike.

4.Mouni Roy:

In a way, Mouni Roy debuted on TV first with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi as Krishna Tulsi and later went on to star in many successful shows. Her Big Screen successes include Gold and Brahmastra.

5.Ulka Gupta:

Ulka got popular after playing the role of Mannu in Jhansi Ki Rani and was seen in some South films; later was seen in Simmba in 2018, a Hindi Cinema film.

6.Vidya Balan:

As an actor, Vidya debuted on TV with the show Hum Paanch in 1995 before starring in Bengali Film, Bhalo Theko and then in the Hindi Cinema Film Parineeta.

7.Shah Rukh Khan:

Super star SRK has also debuted first on Television before he went on to become a super star of Big Screen. His debut is considered Fauji and Dil Dariya.

8.Karan Patel:

Karan, most known for his role as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has also shined on the Big screen with films like Shootout At Wadala.

Also read: Must Read! Have a look at the much awaited movies of 2023

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

 

Karan Wahi TV news TV actors movie stars Bollywood TellyChakkar Jennifer Winget Mohit Raina Mouni Roy SRK Vidya Balan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 17:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Upcoming Drama! Ruhaan becomes the only hope for Ayaan and Faltu
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
MUMBAI : Fardeen Khan, whose comeback is being much talked about, says he has never attempted a role like the one he...
Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'
MUMBAI :Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for...
Exclusive! “Taking up challenge and grow as a person I have learnt from my character Naina” Anupriya Goenka
MUMBAI:Actress Anupriya Goenka is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have on Indian digital...
Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'
MUMBAI :As her film 'Dushman' completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol tagged it as the "scariest film" she...
Junooniyat: Shocking Twist! Maheep vows to get Jordan and Ellahi married in 3 days!
MUMBAI:Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a musical...
Recent Stories
remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepti
Will Deepti go behind bars for stealing Dilip’s laptop on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
FAHMAAN
Controversy! Fahmaan Khan explosive allegations on Sumbul’s father, says “I did not involve Sumbul in this, because I knew it was not coming from her ; told him that we need to capitiliaze on this friendship”! Read The Full Scoop Here!
katha ankahee
Must Read! From Katha’s love CONFESSION to Viaan and Katha on Marine Drive; here is Netizens’ hopes for KaViaan’s future in Katha Ankahee
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his fallout with Sumbul, refusing projects with her and how her father caused the fallout says "I just want to tell the truth to people”!
sumbul
Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan mourns the loss of her cat, too devastated to talk about Fahmaan Khan's statement
FAHMAAN
OMG! Fahmaan Khan faces serve backlash as he opens up about his fall out with Sumbul Touqueer Khan; netizens say “ He is just saying all this for fame and that he shouldn’t be talking about a 19 year old girl as it’s not right"