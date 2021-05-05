Karan Wahi mourns uncle's death

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi lost his uncle Sanjay Wahi. The actor took to social media to share a throwback picture while remembering him.

He penned an emotional note on Instagram, and expressed his grief. Karan was close to his uncle and considered him his second father. He also shared that his uncle had wanted to become an actor but couldn’t; so, when Karan became an actor, his uncle had been elated.

The actor wrote, “Keep ur Eyes on Me #always. This is my Chacha. More like my second Father. With A Million up’s and a few lows together, he went on another journey. This picture is What i meant to him. He wanted to be an Actor and the family dint approve of it ,so when i became one he felt his dreams came True.”

He further urged fans to stay safe, as things will come and go, but people won’t. “The last year or so dint let us meet our families and near ones. So with folded hands i request everyone to please stay safe. Everything will come and go But people wont,” he added.



He has been using his social media platform to share about resources amid the COVID-19 crisis. He has also been amplifying SOS calls of patients.

