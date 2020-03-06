Karan Wahi parties hard!

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is well-known for his debut show, Remix, where he played the role of Ranveer Sisodia and won everyone's heart with his brilliant acting skills and chocolate boy looks. Back then, the school-campus drama series had become hugely popular among the youth. Since then, the actor has come a long way in his career.

While Karan's professional life is at a peak, his personal life has always been a major highlight. We all know the actor is currently dating Uditi Singh and their 'khullam khulla pyaar' on social media says it all.

The actor as a massive fan following and a lot of fan clubs on his name. Now on his fan shared a throwback video where you can see the actor partying all out with his close friends from the industry.

In the video you can see the actor dancing away with his friends, and having lots of fun. Karan seems to have found the perfect balance between work and partying.

On the work front Karan Wahi was seen in the web series f sae fantasy and is also busy engaging himself in sports, anchoring as the actor is muti - talented in whatever he does.

Check out the video below :