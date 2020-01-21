Karan Wahi relives his childhood memories with Shikhar Dhawan in these pictures

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is popularly known for his show, Remix, where he played the role of handsome and cool boy Ranveer Sisodia. Karan won everyone's heart with his brilliant acting skills and chocolate boy looks. The actor has come a long way in his career and has tasted success over the years by working in many hit shows.

Karan's professional life has always been soaring high with success with every project he does. And now, we all know that the actor is gearing up for his new game show, Zing Game. Not just the actor, but his fans are also super excited about it.

Karan's first guests will be cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and his dear friend Shikhar Dhawan. The actor has shared some glimpses from the show, and it seems he had a gala time with his buddies.

In a few pictures shared by the actor, we can see Karan reminiscing his childhood days by playing marbles. Well, this was such a great throwback moment for both Karan and Shikhar.

Take a look at Karan's post: