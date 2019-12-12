Karan Wahi’s funny reply when asked the secret behind his fit body!

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the actors who has not only proved his mettle with his acting chops but is also known for having a healthy lifestyle.

From making debut in 2004 with Star One’s remix to till date, Karan looks the same and is fit.

Karan Wahi shared a latest picture on his Instagram profile looking dapper in his suited look. The handsome lad has received many likes and comments on the picture.

However, what grabbed our attention was comedian Balraj Syal’s comment on the picture. He asked ‘kya khate ho be hamein bhi bata’?

To which, Karan, who is known to be fun-loving and has a great sense of humour, responded, saying, ‘MDH MDH’

Take a look at this funny banter!