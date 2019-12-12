News

Karan Wahi’s funny reply when asked the secret behind his fit body!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the actors who has not only proved his mettle with his acting chops but is also known for having a healthy lifestyle.

From making debut in 2004 with Star One’s remix to till date, Karan looks the same and is fit.

Karan Wahi shared a latest picture on his Instagram profile looking dapper in his suited look. The handsome lad has received many likes and comments on the picture.  

However, what grabbed our attention was comedian Balraj Syal’s comment on the picture. He asked ‘kya khate ho be hamein bhi bata’?

To which, Karan, who is known to be fun-loving and has a great sense of humour, responded, saying, ‘MDH MDH’

Take a look at this funny banter!

Tags > Karan Wahi, Instgram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Tennis Premier League Launch season 2

Celebs at Tennis Premier League Launch season 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days