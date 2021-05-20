Karan Wahi’s uncle succumbs to COVID-19; the actor’s industry friends pay their condolences

MUMBAI: The second wave of the novel Coronavirus has created havoc. Many have lost their loved ones. Unfortunately, actor Karan Wahi has also lost his uncle (mamma) to the deadly COVID-19 virus recently. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his uncle and penned an emotional letter for his uncle, saying everything will come and go but people won’t.

Post seeing his post, his industry friends Ravi Dubey, Bharti Singh, Ada Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Asha Negi and more mourned over his uncle’s death. Karan Wahi wrote, “My Maama was a Good Man I guess they need more like him up there... He passed away after a really long fight wit whats happening around Just wanna say thank you to everyone who helped me and the family in these times by getting us the best that we could do for him Please keep him in ur prayers I feel clueless and helpless with whats happening around so i urge people to take this very seriously Dont wait for this to hit ur HOME. I have lost a few now These Times will come and go People wont @lalit.dhar #willmissyou.” Sophie Choudry said, “So sorry for your loss Wahi May his soul RIP” Kishwer Merchant commented, “Prayers and Strength Wahi.”

Previously, the actor also shared a picture of another uncle (chacha) on his Insta feed, mourning his death. He wrote an emotional post that read, “This is my Chacha. More like my second Father. With A Million up’s and a few lows together, he went on another journey. This picture is What i meant to him. He wanted to be an Actor and the family dint approve of it, so when i became one he felt his dreams came True. The last year or so dint let us meet our families and near ones. So with folded hands i request everyone to please stay safe. Everything will come and go But people won't."

